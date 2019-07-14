OCEANO DUNES
Motorcyclist killed in dunes crash
An 18-year-old man from the Sacramento area was killed Saturday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, a California State Parks spokesman said.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was following another rider through the dunes east of Competition Hill about 3 p.m. when he went off a 30-foot dune and became separated from his motorcycle, said Cmdr. Kevin Pearce of the Oceano Dunes District of State Parks.
Although he was wearing a helmet, the man’s impact with the ground resulted in fatal injuries.
When State Parks rangers and lifeguards arrived at the scene about 3:20 p.m., they found the man unconscious with no pulse and bystanders performing CPR, Pearce said.
State Parks staff continued CPR until Cal Fire and San Luis Ambulance units arrived and pronounced the man dead at approximately 3:53 p.m., Pearce said.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation, but Pearce said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
SANTA MARIA
DUI checkpoint nets 1 arrest, 8 citations
One person was arrested and eight others were cited at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted from Friday evening until early Saturday morning by the Santa Maria Police Department.
One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen said.
Eight others were cited for being unlicensed drivers or driving with a suspended or revoked license, but there were no arrests for possessing illegal drugs or other criminal charges, Hansen said.
A total of 388 vehicles were screened, and two were towed away, between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at the checkpoint located at 1400 S. Broadway.
Santa Maria officers also conducted a DUI saturation patrol Saturday in an effort to take impaired drivers off the road to lower the risk of deaths and injuries.
Hansen said DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, noting last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.