The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent suicide of a jail inmate on Thursday morning.
At 11:15, custody deputies discovered inmate Isaiah Joey Johnson, 23, of Lompoc, unresponsive in his County Jail cell after an alleged suicide attempt, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Jail staff and medical personnel immediately began lifesaving measures until Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR paramedics arrived and took over. Johnson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.
Johnson's next of kin were notified, according to the sheriff's spokewoman. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office is conducting a complete investigation to determine how Johnson died.
You have free articles remaining.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office officials believe a jail inmate committed suicide Thursday night, but they are waiting on toxicology and…
Johnson has been in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail since Oct. 20 after he allegedly provided false information to a peace office and was arrested on two outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office. The first warrant was for a probation violation, burglary and using an ID with intent to defraud; and the second warrant was for failing to appear in court, providing false ID to a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.