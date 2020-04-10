Coronavirus outbreak reported at Lompoc prison exceeds 60 cases, among nation's highest

Additionally, at least one staff member has been hospitalized, public health officials said.

No deaths among Lompoc prison inmates and staff have been reported.

At least 260 coronavirus cases have been reported in Santa Barbara County since March 15, although Lompoc inmate cases weren't included until April 8, according to public health officials.

The Lompoc prison houses approximately 1,500 male inmates between the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and the low-security Federal Correctional Institution.

At least 500 cases of coronavirus have been reported in U.S. federal prisons, including 318 inmates and 163 Bureau of Prisons staff, according to data, which is updated daily.

Additionally, at least nine federal inmates nationwide have died from the coronavirus, with six of them occurring at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution in Louisiana. No staff member deaths have been reported.

The latest data show Lompoc prison having one of the highest numbers of reported coronavirus cases in federal correctional institutions.