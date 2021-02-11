Recommendations from a consultant’s review of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office boil down to hiring a data analyst to help improve decisions, staffing and overtime reduction; expanding diversion programs for arrestees and 911 call routing; and using more civilians to reduce the load on sworn personnel.

The recommendations delivered by KPMG LLC at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday included more details, but generally fell under those umbrellas and included charts and graphs that backed up the improvements.

The Sheriff’s Office generally agreed with the recommendations, but its response noted barriers exist to implementing some of them, primarily costs and funding, the intensive level of work involved and the time it would take to transition from one system to another.

Consultants praised the Sheriff’s Office for programs it has already implemented, including creating the sheriff’s technician position to allow civilians to take over some duties, developing a treatment program to reduce recidivism, constructing the state-of-the-art Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria and launching the Alternative Sentencing Bureau.

But they noted during their review, they were told the department was “data rich but information poor” because of the difficulty in analyzing the many statistics being gathered.

Bill Zivic of KPMG said the Sheriff’s Office needs to implement a demand-driven staffing approach, which in itself would require data collection and analysis, in both the patrol and custody divisions.

“This is underscored by the scale of annual overtime spending that has ranged between $6 [million] and $10 million across the office for the last several fiscal years, knowing that more than one significant disaster event was addressed in that period of time,” he said.

Alex Rothman of KPMG noted that from 2017 to 2019, the number of calls for service went down 6%, the number of full-time employees rose 8% but, even discounting the huge jump in 2018 for the response to the Montecito debris flow, overtime still rose 30%.

During the same period for the custody division, the average daily population at County Jail fell 9%, staffing rose 9% as the department geared up to open the Northern Branch Jail west of Santa Maria and overtime dropped 12%.

Rothman noted that with the jail population falling even more in 2020 as a result of the zero bail policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office has an opportunity to re-evaluate staffing to make it more cost effective.

He said tracking the reasons overtime is approved would allow staffing adjustments to avoid the need to have personnel working overtime.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the reduction in jail population might provide the means for hiring a data analyst the Sheriff’s Office had already been asking for.

“I think we can do this without [allocating] additional resources,” Hart said, noting that the reduced jail population would save $150,000 simply in fewer meals being served there.

Sheriff Bill Brown agreed that would be a potential source for funds to hire a data analyst.

KPMG’s analysis of the jail population showed that from 2017 to 2019, the jail population dropped from about 1,200 to 1,000 per day, but with only 800 beds, the facility was still operating at more than 120% of capacity.

As of June 2020, when the most recent jail data was available at the time the review was conducted, the jail population had dropped to just 570 because of the zero bail regulation.

The number of jail inmates sentenced for felonies and sentenced and not sentenced for misdemeanor crimes fell by 60%, while those not yet sentenced for felonies dropped 20% yet still accounted for 70% of the jail population, the report noted.

“This emphasizes the benefits of developing a felony diversion program … which has the potential to connect this jail population to alternatives to incarceration when possible,” Rothman said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino agreed that better data provides better decision making.

“At the end of the day, all of these things cost money,” he said, rhetorically asking “how many dollars exist to get the data we need to make those decisions?”