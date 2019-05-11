A narcotics investigation conducted by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team led to the seizure of cocaine and cash and the arrest of one suspect Saturday.
The investigation led to a traffic stop and a search warrant being served in the 300 block of South Western Avenue, police Sgt. Woody Vega said.
During the search, Special Enforcement Team officers allegedly seized 85 grams of cocaine, drug scales, drug packaging material and more than $116,000 in cash.
Jose Andres Morales Madrid, 31, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale and transporting cocaine for sale, and the $116,000 cash was seized as a pending asset forfeiture, Vega said.
Madrid was transported and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.