Clerk at Roy's Liquor and Market in Guadalupe among 3 cited during operation targeting alcohol sales to minors

Three men, including a clerk at Roy's Liquor and Market in Guadalupe, were cited Saturday during police operations targeting alcohol sales to minors, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The citations came after shoulder tap and minor decoy operations were conducted in both Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
A minor decoy operation is when an underage person, or decoy, enters a retail establishment and tries to purchase alcohol, and a shoulder tap operation is when the decoy asks members of the community to purchase alcohol for them. Both operations are intended to reduce alcohol sales to minors.
Oscar Cruz, 18; Elias Daoud, 53; and Javenal Ramirez, 19, were cited following Saturday's shoulder tap operation in which a person under 21 asked Cruz to purchase alcohol at Roy’s Liquor and Market in Guadalupe, said Santa Maria Police Sgt. Elgio Lara.
Cruz was cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor and being a minor in possession of alcohol, while Javenal was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol, Lara said. Daoud was cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, he added.
Lara said police determined that Cruz purchased alcohol at Roy’s Liquor and Market for the decoy and, also, for one of his friends, Ramirez. Police also found that Daoud, the clerk at the market, failed to ask for identification during both of Cruz's transactions.
You have free articles remaining.
Two restaurant servers were cited for serving alcoholic beverages to a minor in a decoy operation conducted by officers from the Santa Maria P…
During the shoulder tap operation in Guadalupe, the underage decoy contacted a total of six people at two "off-sale establishments."
"Off-sale establishments" are stores where alcohol is sold for consumption off the premises, and "on-sale establishments" are stores where alcohol is sold for consumption on the premises.
Santa Maria Police cited three people Thursday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors. On Thursday, a decoy under the supervision of Santa Maria Police entered four off-sale establishments and two on-sale establishments, a department spokesman said. At one of the off-sale establishments, Smart and Final at 1721 S. Broadway, an employee sold alcohol to the minor.
During the minor decoy operation, the underage decoy entered four "off-sale establishments" and two "on-sale establishments," Lara said, but none of them sold alcohol to the minor.
Santa Maria Police cited three people Tuesday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors.
Funding for these operations is provided by the California ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership grant, which was awarded to the Santa Maria Police Department and city of Guadalupe.