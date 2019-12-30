Clerk at Roy's Liquor and Market in Guadalupe among 3 cited during operation targeting alcohol sales to minors

Lara said police determined that Cruz purchased alcohol at Roy’s Liquor and Market for the decoy and, also, for one of his friends, Ramirez. Police also found that Daoud, the clerk at the market, failed to ask for identification during both of Cruz's transactions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two cited for serving minor alcohol in restaurants Two restaurant servers were cited for serving alcoholic beverages to a minor in a decoy operation conducted by officers from the Santa Maria P…

During the shoulder tap operation in Guadalupe, the underage decoy contacted a total of six people at two "off-sale establishments."

"Off-sale establishments" are stores where alcohol is sold for consumption off the premises, and "on-sale establishments" are stores where alcohol is sold for consumption on the premises.

Three cited by Santa Maria Police during operations to target alcohol sales to minors Santa Maria Police cited three people Thursday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors. On Thursday, a decoy under the supervision of Santa Maria Police entered four off-sale establishments and two on-sale establishments, a department spokesman said. At one of the off-sale establishments, Smart and Final at 1721 S. Broadway, an employee sold alcohol to the minor.

During the minor decoy operation, the underage decoy entered four "off-sale establishments" and two "on-sale establishments," Lara said, but none of them sold alcohol to the minor.

Santa Maria Police cite 3 people for providing alcohol to minors Santa Maria Police cited three people Tuesday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors.

Funding for these operations is provided by the California ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership grant, which was awarded to the Santa Maria Police Department and city of Guadalupe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.