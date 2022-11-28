A lawsuit filed in federal district court alleges the city of Santa Maria, its former police chief and several police officers violated the civil rights of a former resident during his March 2018 arrest and subsequent prosecution.
The suit, filed on or about Nov. 15 on behalf of John Bright by civil rights attorney Gary Casselman, claims the defendants violated Bright’s Second and Fourth Amendment rights by unreasonable seizure and warrantless search and seizure.
It also claims the defendants engaged in malicious prosecution and a conspiracy to deprive him of his civil rights and deprived him of due process.
In addition to the city, the lawsuit names former Police Chief Phil Hansen, Sgt. Jesus Valle, Officer Ricardo Arias, Officer Daniel Martinez and Does one through 10.
Casselman said the former police chief is included as a defendant because under his leadership the Police Department’s use of force policy was deficient and allowed officers in the field to do whatever they thought was reasonable.
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial but doesn’t specify any dollar amount sought as compensation.
“My client was really hurt by this,” Casselman said Friday, adding Bright’s reputation was damaged by felony charges being filed against him, his business failed as a result and ultimately he and his family were forced to move out of state.
Casselman said Bright was self-employed in the auto repossession field, but his legally possessed firearms were confiscated and not returned until several months after a judge dismissed the case.
“He’s damaged in a lot of different ways,” Casselman said. “His life was turned upside-down for three years. … This is clearly a multimillion-dollar case. I’m estimating a $10 million case.”
Contacted for a response, Santa Maria City Attorney Thomas T. Watson said the city has received the lawsuit but doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
However, he did say the city would defend Hansen, Valle, Arias and Martinez.
“The city always provides defense for city employees — and former city employees,” Watson said.
Casselman said the city has until Dec. 21 to respond to the lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District.
The lawsuit alleges that on March 18, 2018, Bright and his wife were arguing, and a neighbor called police to report the argument and shots being fired, and Santa Maria police responded with an armored vehicle and officers in protective gear.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
That heavy response, the lawsuit alleges, was the result of false claims made by Arias regarding a previous encounter at Bright’s home and Arias, Valle and other police supervisors advising officers to treat Bright as armed and dangerous.
Casselman said Bright looked out his upstairs window and saw the force assembled at his home and called police dispatch to ask what was going on.
Bright was well-known to dispatchers because in his profession he called them before repossessing a vehicle to avoid reports of a vehicle being stolen.
“The dispatcher said, ‘They’re there for you, John. Go out and talk to them,’” Casselman said.
He said Bright went out with his wife, showed he was unarmed, and told them there were no shots fired and no physical violence, just an argument, which his wife verified to the police.
After some discussion, at some point Martinez shot Bright with a less-lethal 40mm foam projectile from less than 10 yards, rather than the manufacturer’s recommended distance of 70 yards, Casselman said.
Bright was arrested for resisting arrest, then violently resisting arrest, and his wife was also arrested for resisting arrest when she continued to tell officers there was no violence and no guns involved.
Casselman said Bright was taken to a medical facility but was never treated, and after his arrest police officers, including a K-9 unit, went in and snooped through the house but found nothing.
He said after that, they applied for a search warrant but didn’t provide the judge who approved it with all the relevant information, and during the search police confiscated all Bright’s guns.
Casselman also alleged the police lied to the news media, saying it was an hours-long standoff, and the deputy district attorney prosecuting the case was also lied to about various facts.
He said felony charges were reduced to misdemeanors, to which Bright was asked to plead guilty.
“They tried to get him to plead to something so they would not be liable for false arrest,” Casselman said.
He said a Superior Court judge dismissed the case against Bright in the interest of justice on April 30.