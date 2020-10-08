Chumash tribe seeks to recover $175K in property taxes from Santa Barbara County in civil trial

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is seeking to recover $175,000 in property taxes it overpaid to Santa Barbara County originating from an erroneous 2015 assessment of its Camp 4 property, according to a lawsuit that now has gone to trial.

The higher tax bill stemmed from the appraisal of the 1,400-acre piece of land, leading the tribe to apply for a refund and reduction in the property’s value, which the County Assessment Appeals Board denied in 2018.

As a result, the tribe accused the Appeals Board of arbitrarily denying its application and accused the Assessor Division of taking advantage of the tribe and failing to properly investigate Camp 4’s sale in 2010, which the plaintiffs contend was not a fair market sale, according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court on Oct. 31, 2018.

In addition to recovering property taxes, the tribe is seeking interest and costs related to the refund, along with attorneys fees.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the case will be decided by Judge Jed Beebe. It's an administrative appeal, which means the trial is only heard by a judge, according to Chumash attorney Richard Wideman.

County counsel, which represents the Appeals Board in the lawsuit, declined to comment. The Chumash did not respond to an email seeking comment.