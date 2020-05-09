CHP speeding tickets drop, excessive speeders increase in Santa Maria during pandemic

Santa Maria car theft spike linked to coronavirus emergency bail rule Santa Maria Police reported 207 cars stolen in the months of March and April 2020, compared to 57 in the same time period of last year, which they're attributing to a new emergency court rule that keeps low-level offenders out of jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides a reduction in traffic congestion statewide, Smith said the order has led to a notable reduction in the number of drivers on roadways in the Santa Maria division.

The Santa Maria division covers a north-south area from Highway 166 to a boundary about one mile north of Highway 154, known locally as Twin Oaks, and an east-west area ranging roughly from Highway 33 to Guadalupe.

Between March and April of 2019 and 2020, the overall number of speeding citations the CHP issued in the Santa Maria division dropped by more than half, while 100-plus-mile-an-hour tickets more than doubled.

Speeding tickets issued in March 2019 and 2020 were 726 and 445, respectively, while those issued in April 2019 and 2020 equaled 672 and 125, respectively.

Tickets for 100-plus mph in March 2019 and 2020 were the same at five each, while those issued in April 2019 and 2020 jumped from two to 14, respectively.

Most of the citations were issued to drivers along highways 101 and 166 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Smith said.

Highway patrol officers aren't changing enforcement methods, it's just easier to spot those driving more than 100 mph, he said.