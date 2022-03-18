A 28-year-old Santa Maria woman died in a vehicle collision Thursday after she struck a telephone pole on Bonita School Road while being pursued in a chase with Guadalupe Police.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers were notified at 8:30 a.m. that Guadalupe Police officers were in pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord heading southbound on Bonita School Road from Division Street, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

Six minutes later, Alvarez said that when the Accord negotiated a slight turn in the roadway, it lost control and swerved across the northbound lane, continuing onto the dirt shoulder in a southeasterly direction.

The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle that collided with a telephone pole along the eastern edge of Bonita School Road, according to Alvarez.

Alvarez added that Guadalupe Police officers attempted life-saving measures on the driver, who was not identified, but were unsuccessful and she died on scene. A CHP report indicated she was wearing the vehicle's safety equipment in the crash.

Officials are withholding the identity of the driver until family members are notified.

CHP officers arrived on scene shortly after the collision and will be investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Santa Maria office at 805-349-8728.