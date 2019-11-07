California Highway Patrol officials said Thursday they believe a driver intentionally crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 154, killing a Solvang woman and her two young children.
At an afternoon press conference, Cindy Ponce, commander of the Santa Barbara Area Office of the CHP, outlined the investigation into the Oct. 25 crash and subsequent
arrest of John Roderick Dungan, 28, who was charged with three counts of murder Wednesday.
“You know that our community is still hurting and will be for a very long time,” Ponce told reporters. “I will assure you that the CHP will not rest until we have thoroughly investigated the case.”
Dungan was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway
154 near Cold Spring Bridge when he allegedly slammed his car head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Volt, driven by 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley.
Murder charges have been filed against a Santa Barbara man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a Solvang woman and her two yo…
The Volt was then struck from behind by a GMC Yukon, causing both vehicles to catch on fire, which scorched two acres along the adjacent hillside.
The driver and passenger of the Yukon were uninjured, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dungan was seriously injured in the crash, Ponce said, and was immediately booked into County Jail following his release from the hospital Tuesday evening.
His bail was initially set at $2 million, but that has since been revoked, Ponce said.
The following day, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced the murder charges against Dungan.
Ponce said investigators believe Dungan intentionally crashed his car into Bley’s, based on evidence collected through witness statements and search warrants.
Police have yet to interview Dungan, adding that he refused to waive his rights. They do not believe he has any connection to the victims.
A blood sample was taken from Dungan as part of the crash investigation, Ponce said, but the results — which are being fast-tracked — won't be available for about one month.
In addition to the murder charges, Dungan faces a felony case filed last March in which he is charged with stalking and firearm-related violations.
According to the criminal complaint, he was free on bail or his own recognizance at the time of the crash, leading to one of two enhancements being added to the three murder charges.
Dungan is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Department 8 of the Figueroa Division of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Ponce said the CHP is still asking for anyone who might have information helpful to the investigation to call the Santa Barbara CHP at 805-967-1234.
Jordan Warren
Wanted for False imprisonment, sexual battery
Name: Jordan Warren
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 11-1-94
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033759
Date Issued: 09/20/2019
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=243.4(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pedro Cruz
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury
Name: Pedro Cruz
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-20-85
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR032309
Date Issued: 8-5-19
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=20001(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M OFF=23558 VC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Joshua Sanchez
Wanted for Felony battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness
Name: Joshua Sanchez
Also Known As: Joshua Camarillo
Date of Birth: 11-27-98
Height: 5-9
Weight: 120
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034524
Date Issued: 10-9-19
Bail Amount: $350,000.00
Charges: OFF=136.1(B)(1) PC OFF=1192.7(C)(37) OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Angel Espinoza
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence.
Name: Angel Espinoza
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-23-87
Height: 5-7
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034100
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=14601.2(A) VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Caitlin Williams
Wanted for 1st Degree burglary, possession of stolen property
Name: Caitlin Williams
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-15-2000
Height: 5-8
Weight: 140
Complexion: White female adult, red hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR033487
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=459 PC 1ST DEG OFF=496(A) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Juan Barajas
Wanted for Vehicle theft
Name: Juan Barajas
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-21-78
Height: 5-9
Weight: 140
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: R080619
Date Issued: 8-6-19
Bail Amount: $200,000.00
Charges: OFF=10851(A)VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Nicholas Gomez
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Nicholas Gomez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-5-80
Height: 5-11
Weight: 230
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Black Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=R082619Date Issued: 8-26-19Bail Amount: $100,000.00Charges: OFF=273.5 PC OFF=207 PC OFF=245(A)(4) PC OFF=236 PC OFF=422 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Virginia Lara
Wanted for Violating Post Release Supervision / Escape
Name: Virginia Lara
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-15-99
Height: 5-4
Weight: 210
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=2032580Date Issued: 8-9-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1) PC OFF=4532(A)(2) PC OFF=4573 PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Russell Bridge
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Veronica Vallejo
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Veronica Vallejo
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-19-76
Height: 5-4
Weight: 117
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034193
Date Issued: 10-3-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=4573(A) PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=1203(E)(4) PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
