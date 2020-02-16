Children hurt, Santa Maria woman arrested in golf cart collision

Five children were injured and a Santa Maria woman was arrested as the result of a crash between a golf cart and a pickup Saturday evening at Heritage Ranch northwest of Paso Robles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Jacob Walz, 29, of Paso Robles was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound toward Nacimiento Lake on Heritage Road just after 5 p.m.

At the same time, Breana Roinestad, 33, of Santa Maria was driving a Yamaha golf cart eastbound on Heritage Launch Ramp Road with Katie Gradoville, 27, of Santa Maria in the passenger seat.

Five children, ranging in age from 3 to 11, from Santa Maria were sitting unrestrained in the bed of the golf cart, the CHP said.

As the golf cart approached Heritage Road, Walz made an unsafe left turn onto Heritage Launch Ramp Road, his Silverado crossing into the oncoming lane, striking the left side of the Yamaha and ejecting the children onto the roadway, the CHP said.

Emergency personnel arrived and treated the children, whose injuries ranged from minor to major.

Roinestad was evaluated and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol as well as other violations, the CHP said.

