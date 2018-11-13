Child cruelty charges have been filed against a bus attendant with the Lompoc Unified School District who was arrested last month after reportedly abusing a special needs student on a school bus.
Arthur Carlos, 52, of Santa Maria, was arrested Oct. 25 after an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful cruelty to a child and corporal punishment resulting in injury.
The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred Oct. 16, according to his complaint, filed Nov. 8 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Carlos appeared at the Lompoc Superior Court on Tuesday, but he did not enter a plea, and his arraignment was continued to Nov. 27. A criminal protective order was issued Tuesday for the child in the case.
Carlos had been employed by LUSD less than a week before his arrest, according to the district.
District officials released a statement Oct. 26 saying that Carlos was in the process of being terminated; his termination was slated to be finalized Tuesday night at the LUSD board meeting.
According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the unnamed child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus. The parents then reported the incident to LUSD officials who subsequently reviewed surveillance video from the bus and shared it with the parents.
The video allegedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," according to a spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's detectives worked with school officials, who provided employee training details, witness/employee information and a copy of the bus video surveillance recording, according to the spokeswoman. Detectives reviewed the footage and determined that Carlos willfully inflicted inhuman corporal punishment upon the special needs child.
Carlos remains out of custody on his own recognizance, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola, who is prosecuting the case. Defense attorney Michael Clayton is representing Carlos.