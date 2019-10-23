The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed murder charges against 25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez for the Oct. 6 shooting death of a man in the 1000 block of Main Street in Santa Maria.
Additionally, Hernandez is accused of two firearm enhancements — one for use of a firearm and one for intentionally discharging a firearm causing death — and a violent offender enhancement.
Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Alberto Medina outside 805 Tacos before fleeing to Mexico.
The U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Hernandez in Guadalajara, Mexico, after he turned himself in to authorities there, and brought him back to the states, according to Ruiz.
Santa Maria Police arrested Hernandez in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, who is wanted for the Oct. 6 homicide of 33-year-old Jose Gonzales Medina in front of 805 Tacos in Santa Maria, was arrested in Mexico with assistance from the U.S. Marshals.
You have free articles remaining.
Hernandez was arraigned in a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday before Superior Court Judge James Iwasko, who set Hernandez's bail at $3 million.
Hernandez did not enter a plea.
Iwasko continued Hernandez's arraignment to Nov. 6 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.