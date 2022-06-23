The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a Lompoc Police officer arrested in April on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges due to insufficient evidence, according to a spokeswoman Thursday.
Officer Mauricio Calderon, 48, was arrested April 21 in the 200 block of South Miller Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail at 3:15 p.m., records show. He was charged with one count of felony domestic violence and was released on bail April 29, according to court records.
"After carefully considering the evidence collected by the Sheriff's [Office] and conducting further investigation, we have declined to prosecute a case against Mauricio Calderon due to insufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt," said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton. "The standard of proof prosecutors must have to file charges is significantly higher than the standard of proof law enforcement must have to make an arrest."
Records show Calderon was set to appear for a bail filing review at 8:30 a.m. June 22 at Superior Court in Santa Maria before Judge Patricia Kelly. Since no charges were filed, the hearing was not held, Clinton said. Michael Scott is representing Calderon, according to Clinton.
Although the criminal accusations were addressed, the incident is under administrative investigation by the Lompoc Police Department, according to Chief Joseph Mariani.
Mariani declined to comment on the case but stated that Calderon remained on paid administrative leave.
Calderon is a 12-year veteran of the Lompoc Police Department and previously served with the Guadalupe Police Department for several years.
He was involved in two fatal officer-involved shootings of Lompoc residents in 2021, including 26-year-old Krys Ruiz on March 28 and 32-year-old Travis Daniel Carlon on Oct. 9. Both shootings were ruled justifiable by the District Attorney's Office.