Case involving Church for Life pastors, sexual misconduct accusations set for hearing

The plaintiffs are seeking damages over $25,000 and have requested a jury trial.

The Litzingers have denied all allegations in subsequent court filings and stepped down from their positions with the church in 2016. No criminal charges were ever filed against the couple or the church.

Accusations against the Litzingers include unwanted groping and talking openly about masturbation, insisting that others share personal details as well, according to the lawsuits.

In at least one instance, the Litzingers allegedly instructed the young women on their needs to masturbate before their weddings "so they knew how to have an orgasm," stressing they should be "prepared and willing" to do whatever their husbands wanted, according to the 2017 lawsuit.

One Jane Doe alleged that she was subjected to daily "dad back rubs," repeated invitations for nightly "mom and dad snuggles" in the Litzingers' bed and would find the couple's laptop open in their kitchen with nude pictures of [the Litzingers] engaged in sexual acts on display for her to find, according to the lawsuit.

"What happens in the Litz house stays in the Litz house, because not everybody will understand what we do," Cindy Litzinger reportedly told one Jane Doe.

