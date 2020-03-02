Case involving Church for Life pastors, sexual misconduct accusations set for hearing

A case involving a former Santa Maria church pastor and his wife, who have denied allegations of sexual misconduct by four female ex-parishioners in two lawsuits filed in 2017 and 2018, is moving forward with recent mediation and a hearing set for March 10.
Meditation between the two parties concluded in January following a drawn-out back-and-forth for evidence discovery.
Four Jane Doe plaintiffs who previously attended the Church for Life located at 3130 Skyway Drive have accused Robert and Cindy Litzinger of sexual misconduct, including sexual battery, gender violence and harassment during their time as pastors between 2014 and 2016.
The allegations stem from two lawsuits filed in Superior Court in July 2017 and March 2018, which were combined in August 2018.
Additionally, the unnamed plaintiffs accuse church officials of ignoring their concerns that the pair used their leadership roles to "cultivate an atmosphere within Church for Life, through which [Robert Litzinger] could satisfy his sexual fetishes."
The plaintiffs are seeking damages over $25,000 and have requested a jury trial.
The Litzingers have denied all allegations in subsequent court filings and stepped down from their positions with the church in 2016. No criminal charges were ever filed against the couple or the church.
Accusations against the Litzingers include unwanted groping and talking openly about masturbation, insisting that others share personal details as well, according to the lawsuits.
In at least one instance, the Litzingers allegedly instructed the young women on their needs to masturbate before their weddings "so they knew how to have an orgasm," stressing they should be "prepared and willing" to do whatever their husbands wanted, according to the 2017 lawsuit.
One Jane Doe alleged that she was subjected to daily "dad back rubs," repeated invitations for nightly "mom and dad snuggles" in the Litzingers' bed and would find the couple's laptop open in their kitchen with nude pictures of [the Litzingers] engaged in sexual acts on display for her to find, according to the lawsuit.
"What happens in the Litz house stays in the Litz house, because not everybody will understand what we do," Cindy Litzinger reportedly told one Jane Doe.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel ordered the parties to resolve their legal disputes via a court-approved mediator in September 2019, which was completed on Jan. 23, 2020, court records show.
The case now heads to a management conference on March 10.
Both parties have made numerous attempts via court filings to produce evidence regarding the allegations in the year preceding mediation.
At least one Jane Doe plaintiff gave sworn testimony during an interview by the Litzingers' attorneys in July 2018, although the process wasn't completed, according to court filings.
The Litzingers' attorneys have since asked for more time to interview the accusers due to the extensive collection of "sexually explicit" photographs and text messages requested by the defendants, according to a September 2018 declaration filed by attorney Bob Brockman, who represents the church.
Jordan Porter, the plaintiffs' attorney, has accused the Litzingers of obstructing the discovery process in September 2018.
A standard form provided to them asking for facts supporting their denials was sent back with the same written response to each question, in which the Litzingers repeatedly assert attorney-client privilege, court documents show.
Porter filed numerous motions to compel evidence from the defendants, which have been opposed. At the same time, Porter has objected to defendants' requests asking for more interview time.
"At the end of the day, this is a simple written discovery requiring the defendants to put their cards on the table and identify facts, witnesses and documents that support them," Porter wrote in a Sept. 5, 2018, motion.
Instead, Porter claimed, the defendants have argued they need plaintiff's depositions before they back up their denial of allegations.
Paul Greco, Robert Litzinger's attorney, declined to comment on the case until the next hearing.
Matthew Volkmann, attorney for Cindy Litzinger; church attorneys Brockman and Paul de Lorimier; and Porter didn't immediately return calls for comment.
The case is scheduled for a management conference at 8:30 a.m. March 10 in Department 3 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.