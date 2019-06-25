A Santa Maria man killed in a shooting at the Casa Grande Mobile Estates was remembered Tuesday as an avid golfer with a "cheerful and happy" personality.
Kurt Bracke, 70, was shot and killed Friday alongside his friend, Richard Hanen, 78, in what police are calling an ongoing dispute and imminent eviction that turned deadly.
Law enforcement officials believe the suspect, 64-year-old Claude Adams, died alongside his wife, Sherry, 65, and son, Seth, 33, in an apparent explosion and fire in his mobile home unit.
"He had a wonderful sense of humor," Rebecca Bracke, Kurt's wife of 22 years, said Tuesday.
A native of Atchinson, Kansas, Kurt grew up traveling abroad — he spent time in Australia, Venezuela and other countries — with his father, who worked in the oil industry.
He followed his parents to California after they retired.
The couple met in 1994 when Kurt, who had been injured in a workplace accident, walked into the physical therapy office where Rebecca worked as an aide and massage therapist.
She was drawn by his hazel eyes and "cheerful and happy" personality. They hit it off and married three years later, in 1997.
An avid golfer, Rebecca said the sport had been a big part of Kurt's life since he first grabbed a club at 12 years old.
Despite being left-handed, Kurt learned to play the game as a righty after his father didn't want to buy him a set of left-handed clubs.
"He loved it," she said, noting that Kurt recorded a handful of holes-in-one during his time on the green. "Living in the mobile home park with access to the nine-hole park was a dream for him — it was his therapy."
Kurt and Hanen "became close buddies," Rebecca said, and would often team up to play golf on the complex's small course.
They organized a weekly golf group for residents, which met each Friday at noon.
Rebecca thanked family, friends and co-workers for offering support — through cards, condolences and meals — in the aftermath of Kurt's death.
A memorial for Kurt and Hanen is set for noon to 3 p.m. July 7 at the mobile home park for its residents.
"Even though they may not have known my husband, it affected them," she said. "It's going to be very nice."