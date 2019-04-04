A Carpinteria man who allegedly committed a series of forgeries and thefts across Santa Barbara County was arrested Thursday during a traffic enforcement stop in Orcutt.
Just before 6:30 a.m., 35-year-old Nestor Sanchez was stopped by sheriff's deputies while driving in the area of Union Avenue and Twitchell Street, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. They determined Sanchez had an outstanding warrant for alleged thefts and forgeries in the Santa Ynez Valley.
During the investigation, deputies determined the vehicle Sanchez was driving recently had been stolen from the Isla Vista area and that the license plate had been stolen from the Carpinteria area. Deputies also discovered evidence that allegedly links Sanchez to thefts of power tools and bicycles throughout Santa Barbara County.
Sanchez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation and the warrant. He is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail due to the probation violation.
Sanchez’s passenger, 32-year-old Dane Malone, of Santa Barbara, was arrested for drug-related charged after deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle, the spokeswoman said. He was cited and released.
The majority of items are believed to have been stolen from the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley areas, the spokeswoman said, adding that authorities are following up with local pawn shops in an attempt to recover some of the stolen items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-686-5000. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.