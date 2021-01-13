Carmel woman arrested after pursuit with stolen landscaping truck, trailer ends near Santa Maria

A Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a vehicle pursuit from Paso Robles to Santa Maria in a stolen landscaping truck towing a trailer.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., when dispatchers broadcast a call for a stolen white landscaping truck towing a trailer that was driving southbound at high speeds and passing motorists on the right-hand shoulder of Highway 101, south of Prado Road in San Luis Obispo, according to Santa Maria CHP Officer Ben Smith.

A San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101, north of Halcyon Road, and attempted to initiate a stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as 41-year-old Kasey Cox, accelerated to 95 mph, according to Smith.

The deputy learned the truck was stolen out of Paso Robles after running the vehicle's plates and requested that the CHP take over the pursuit.

Santa Maria CHP began pursuing the truck as it entered the city along Highway 101 at speeds ranging from 50 to 100 mph while weaving between all three lanes, according to Smith.

The pursuit ended along Highway 101, just south of Union Valley Parkway, after Cox's vehicle ran over a spike strip deployed by the CHP, forcing her to pull over to the side of the road after a wheel came off the rim.