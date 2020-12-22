You have permission to edit this article.
CalSTAR called to airlift crash victim on Highway 101 south of Highway 1 interchange
CalSTAR called to airlift crash victim on Highway 101 south of Highway 1 interchange

  • Updated

A CalSTAR helicopter is enroute to Cottage Hospital with a person who was seriously injured person in a rollover crash near the junction of highways 1 and 101 near Gaviota, according to emergency radio traffic.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Highway 1 onramp to southbound Highway 101 about 3:30 p.m. so the helicopter could land.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Highway 101 just over a quarter of a mile south of Highway 1 overcrossing, according to the CHP traffic incident page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

