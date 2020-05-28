Bus driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2019 DUI rollover crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former Goleta bus driver was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in state prison for felony DUI charges stemming from a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos that injured several passengers.

Laura Mae Gish, 52, received the maximum sentence for the charges under the law during a hearing at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.

She made her plea without striking a deal with prosecutors for a promised sentence, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.

Gish was convicted March 3 after pleading no contest to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.

Additionally, Gish admitted to two enhancements of injuring multiple passengers and causing great bodily injury.

Gish was driving an AmericanStar Volvo bus filled with passengers southbound from northern California to the Amtrak strain station in Santa Barbara on Jan. 18, 2019, when the vehicle went off Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon.

Gish fell asleep at the wheel, Whitmore said, causing the bus to drift off the highway, hit a tree and roll over on its side, injuring several passengers.