Buellton man pleads guilty to false imprisonment over toddler snatched from grocery cart

A Buellton man pleaded guilty to a felony count related to his alleged attempt to kidnap a toddler at an Albertsons supermarket in August, a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman said.
William "Bill" Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment by force on Feb. 6 after striking a plea deal, said Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls, who prosecuted the case.
Remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing March 5 as part of the plea deal, Ingalls said. Records show Henderson also was charged with willful cruelty to a child, a misdemeanor.
As part of the terms of the plea, Henderson will have to serve one year in County Jail and five years of felony probation, Ingalls said, adding that he will not object to Henderson going directly to a residential treatment program after serving 270 days of his sentence.
Henderson was ordered to complete a six-month outpatient alcohol treatment program, submit to testing and pay a $600 restitution fee, and he is prohibited from consuming alcohol, Ingalls added.
Additionally, Henderson was ordered to stay away from 180 Avenue of Flags and 222 Highway 246 in Buellton and to have no contact with the victim and several family members, Ingalls said.
Henderson was arrested Aug. 13 after he allegedly grabbed a 2-year-old child from a shopping cart and headed for the exit of the Albertsons in Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
Investigators identified Henderson using video surveillance from the supermarket, Raney said.
Henderson is scheduled to appear for sentencing March 5 in Department 6 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.