Buellton man pleads guilty to false imprisonment over toddler snatched from grocery cart

A Buellton man pleaded guilty to a felony count related to his alleged attempt to kidnap a toddler at an Albertsons supermarket in August, a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman said.

William "Bill" Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment by force on Feb. 6 after striking a plea deal, said Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls, who prosecuted the case.

Remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing March 5 as part of the plea deal, Ingalls said. Records show Henderson also was charged with willful cruelty to a child, a misdemeanor.

As part of the terms of the plea, Henderson will have to serve one year in County Jail and five years of felony probation, Ingalls said, adding that he will not object to Henderson going directly to a residential treatment program after serving 270 days of his sentence.

