The new charges were filed against Gregory Scott Ray, 53, on Nov. 6 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and include multiple acts of sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts and one charge of preventing or dissuading a witness.
The three additional male victims listed in the amended complaint bring the total number to 11.
Ray now faces 31 misdemeanor and felony charges that range from misdemeanor sexual battery to sodomy of a minor, stemming from incidents that go back as far as October 2007. Several charges allege Ray used force when committing the crimes.
A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Thursday increased the bail for a Buellton man prosecutors claim engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct…
Ray was arrested last April by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies and initially charged with 13 counts. Prosecutors increased the charges to 21 and added five additional victims in May. Some of the victims are local and some reside outside of Santa Barbara County, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
The investigation into Ray's activities began weeks earlier after a teacher from Santa Ynez Valley High School overheard a conversation with Ray regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to school officials.
The investigation revealed that Ray used a social media app as a way to meet and have sex with teenagers for several years, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said, adding that no contact is believed to have occurred on campus.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
According to court documents, Ray worked as a print sales consultant for Canadian yearbook publishing company Friesens LLC, covering schools between San Jose and Los Angeles County. He is believed to have consulted on yearbooks at various schools across the region.
Ray is in custody in Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail is set at $500,000. He has pleaded not guilty to previous charges, but has yet to enter a plea on the 10 additional counts.
Ray’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 in Department 6 of Santa Maria Superior Court.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy