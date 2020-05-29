Buellton man faces 3 extra charges in teen abuse case that now includes 12 victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Barbara County prosecutors added three more charges and one additional victim to the complaint against a former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of sexually abusing several underaged boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.

The three new charges filed against Gregory Scott Ray, 53, of Buellton on May 28 in Superior Court include two charges of distributing child pornography and sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 18.

An additional male victim listed in the amended complaint brings the total number to 12.

Ray now faces 34 misdemeanor and felony charges ranging from sodomy of a minor by force to witness intimidation that stem from incidents going back to October 2007.

Buellton man faces 10 more charges in teen sex abuse case, 3 victims added to complaint The new charges were filed against Gregory Scott Ray, 53, on Nov. 6 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and include multiple acts of sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts and one charge of preventing or dissuading a witness.

Ray was arrested in April 2019 by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives following a weekslong investigation that began after a teacher from Santa Ynez Valley High School overheard a conversation with Ray regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to officials.