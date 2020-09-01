Buellton fitness center ordered to close over COVID-19 health order violations

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday ordered the temporary closure of a Buellton gym after officials sued the business over alleged violations of COVID-19 health orders.

Judge Jed Beebe issued a temporary restraining order requiring All Sport Fitness Center, located at 85 Industrial Parkway, to close after it was accused of violating state unfair business practices by operating despite state and local health orders issued to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Superior Court lawsuit filed Aug. 24.

The violations stemmed from several warnings that Buellton code enforcement and county officials issued since June to the gym's owner, David Henrey, who has continued to operate despite the health orders and the warnings.

The temporary restraining order will remain in place until Sept. 11, when Beebe will determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction that will prohibit All Sport from violating the public health orders throughout the duration of the case, according to District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lucas.

Waivers to reopen classrooms sought by 14 Santa Barbara County schools, districts A total of 14 Santa Barbara County schools and school districts have submitted applications for waivers to reopen classrooms for in-person instruction, and 10 of those are expected to go to the state for approval Wednesday, the county health officer said Tuesday.

A county health order issued on July 14 required gyms to close, unless they can modify their businesses to operate outdoors. An Aug. 12 order continued that closure until Sept. 10, unless it is extended or rescinded.

Since June, Henrey has continued to operate indoors, resisting orders and warnings to close from numerous county officials.

Henry did not respond to calls for comment but posted on social media that he plans to challenge the closure at the next court hearing.