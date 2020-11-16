Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols

The Buellton Area office of the California Highway Patrol has joined the Santa Barbara Area office in a regional effort to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the road, a CHP spokesman said.

Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.

The enhanced enforcement, which began Oct. 1 and will continue until Sept. 30, 2021, is being funded by a federal grant obtained from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

“This grant will allow for heightened enforcement of our traffic laws and the removal of dangerous impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Capt. Michael Logie, commander of the CHP’s Santa Barbara Area office.

In addition to increased enforcement, the traffic safety effort includes a public awareness campaign designed to reinforce the message of safe driving.

“Driving is a huge responsibility that needs to be taken seriously,” Logie said. “Your safety and the safety of others is in your hands every time you get behind the wheel.”

Highway 101 was deadliest road in Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2018, data show Highway 101 was the deadliest road in Santa Barbara County between 2010 and 2018, and nearly one-third of all fatal automobile collisions in the county involved alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

