The younger brother of a triple homicide suspect who was fatally shot by police appeared in court Friday for allegedly violating a restraining order but has yet to be charged for an alleged assault that occurred just before the Dec. 28 slayings in Orcutt.
Brian McNabb, 40, of Santa Maria, was arrested Sunday and booked into County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury for allegedly assaulting a family member in his Santa Maria home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The assault reportedly occurred sometime before the triple slayings of the defendant's sister, Nicole McNabb, 34, his mother, Melanie McNabb, 63, and her boyfriend, Carlos Echavarria, 64.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has yet to file formal assault charges against Brian McNabb.
The defendant's older brother, David Gerald McNabb, 43, was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies after he barricaded himself, armed with a rifle, inside the Oakhill Estates home where the slayings reportedly took place.
Sheriff's officials believe the victims were brutally beaten and stabbed.
David McNabb and the three victims reportedly lived together inside the Orcutt home, along with Nicole McNabb's friend, who was the one who reportedly called 911 after returning home to the bloody crime scene.
Brian McNabb was arrested Sunday for reportedly injuring a family member in an assault prior to the triple homicide, according to sheriff's officials who did not pinpoint a time for the assault.
On Friday, Brian McNabb made a brief appearance at the Santa Maria Superior Court to be arraigned on a misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order, which had been filed against him by a family member who did not live at the Oakhill Estates home. The misdemeanor charge is unrelated to the assault, or any of the slayings, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The complaint alleges that the violation occurred on or between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, immediately after the killings of his mother, mother's boyfriend and sister.
Brian McNabb pleaded not guilty, and he will return to court Jan. 8.
His request to be released on his own recognizance was denied by the judge Friday, but Brian McNabb still has the option to post the $10,000 bail.
He has no prior criminal history, according to court records.