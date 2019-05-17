An adult male found dead near a vehicle in an unincorporated area of Lompoc has prompted a suspicious death investigation.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported that a person called 911 around 8:45 a.m. Friday to report seeing a body lying near a vehicle in the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, which is about 10 miles southeast of the city of Lompoc. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, located the adult male's body and determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and detectives responded to the scene,” read a portion of a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the decedent and the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information that would assist investigators is encouraged by the Sheriff’s Office to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. Community members can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
