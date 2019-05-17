{{featured_button_text}}
051719 Lompoc suspicious death

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office vehicle is parked near where a dead body was discovered Friday outside Lompoc. The discovery prompted a suspicious death investigation.

 Contributed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

An adult male found dead near a vehicle in an unincorporated area of Lompoc has prompted a suspicious death investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported that a person called 911 around 8:45 a.m. Friday to report seeing a body lying near a vehicle in the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, which is about 10 miles southeast of the city of Lompoc. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, located the adult male's body and determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and detectives responded to the scene,” read a portion of a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the decedent and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is encouraged by the Sheriff’s Office to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. Community members can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

+14 COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This report was prepared by Willis Jacobson. He can be reached at wjacobson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0