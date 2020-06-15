Body cameras not included in '20-22 Santa Maria city budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A proposal to acquire body-worn cameras to enhance transparency of Santa Maria Police operations wasn't included in the 2020-22 city budget, despite a request by Chief Phil Hansen and local calls for the equipment following a high-profile arrest in December 2019.

More than 40% of the 2020-21 general fund is allocated to the Santa Maria Police Department, with close to $66 million to fund personnel salaries and benefits for the next two years. The budget for 2020-21 totals $217 million, while the second year's total will be calculated following a midcycle review.

The city is facing budget constraints, however, due to a 12-year structural deficit and $10.8 million in general fund losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

"The city recognizes the need and proposes to acquire the cameras to aid gathering evidence and to demonstrate transparency," van de Kamp said. "There are far more budget requests than available revenues."