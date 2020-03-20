You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified
Santa Maria

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Bicyclist injured at Blosser and Main

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a collision with a car at the corner of Main Street and Blosser Road. 

 Dave Minsky

A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday was identified Friday, and Santa Maria Police now are seeking the public's help to identify the driver who allegedly fled the scene. 

Ramon Maldonado, 48, of Santa Maria was found lying on the side of Blosser Road with his mangled bicycle after officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. Friday to Church Street and Blosser Road.

Maldonado was struck from behind and sustained major injuries, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee, who added that officers attempted medical intervention until the arrival of an American Medical Response ambulance. 

Maldonado was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. 

Although officers have yet to identify witnesses, Santa Maria Traffic Unit and Crime Lab investigators have determined the suspect's vehicle is a gray SUV or van after recovering evidence from the scene. 

The vehicle likely will have front-end damage from the collision, McGehee said. 

Anyone with information, leads or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, McGehee at ext. 2291, or Traffic Officer David Brewer at ext. 1201. 

0
0
0
4
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News