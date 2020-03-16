Bicyclist killed in collision at Blosser Road and Main Street

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a collision with a car at the corner of Main Street and Blosser Road.
Dave Minsky
A bicyclist was
killed Sunday night following a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle at the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a man down at 8:38 p.m. near the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, said Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.
Upon arrival, Santa Maria Police and Fire units located the bicyclist, who had sustained major injuries. No vehicle was located in the area, Totorica said.
The bicyclist, who has not been identified, later died, according to officials.
While officials do not know how the collision occurred, they are investigating it as a hit-and-run, Totorica said.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Sgt. Michael McGehee at 805-928-3781, ext. 2291.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
James Girona
Wanted for Burglary
Name: James Girona
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-19-75
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038374
Date Issued: 2-20-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Brandon Contreras
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon, burglary
Name: Brandon Contreras
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-31-88
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, hazel eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038308Date Issued: 3-2-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=459.5(A) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Celeste Wladyka
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Celeste Wladyka
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-20-93
Height: 5-0
Weight: 155
Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR038496
Date Issued: 2-28-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=4573.6(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Fernando Serrano
Wanted for Felony DUI
Name: Fernando Serrano
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-15-92
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038201
Date Issued: 2-18-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=23153(A) VC F OFF=23153(B) VC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Maikl Abdelmesih
Wanted for Carry concealed firearm, possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Maikl Abdelmesih
Also Known As: Maikl Mesih
Date of Birth: 11-6-96
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037826
Date Issued: 2-11-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=25400(A)(3) PC OFF=11370.1(A) HS OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11378 HS F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Jeanne Sepeda
Wanted for Probation violation / bringing controlled substances into a jail facility.
Name: Jeanne Sepeda
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-3-81
Height: 5-6
Weight: 135
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037720
Date Issued: 1-3-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=4573.6(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pablo Hernandez
Wanted for Probation violation / 2nd Degree Robbery
Name: Pablo Hernandez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-18-86
Height: 5-11
Weight: 200
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR037478
Date Issued: 1-21-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=211 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Emanuelle Gonzalez
Wanted for Violation of post release supervision / Felony domestic battery
Name: Emanuelle Gonzalez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-27-80
Height: 5-8
Weight: 140
Warrant No: 1235886
Date Issued: 2-6-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1)PC OFF=273.5(A)PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
David Schmale
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: David Schmale
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-11-84
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, hazel eyes
Warrant No: WR038023
Date Issued: 2-10-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Jose Lomeli
Wanted for 1st Degree burglary
Name: Jose Lomeli
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-22-79
Height: 5-5
Weight: 145
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, brown hair, green eyes
Warrant No: WR037723
Date Issued: 1-31-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00Charges: OFF=459 PC 1ST DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
