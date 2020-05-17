Beach patrol: Sheriff's sergeant surveys on horseback during pandemic

Over the course of her 10-hour shift, Thome also documents the crowds by taking pictures for local officials, who decide to keep the beaches open or not.

Normally used for search and rescue and crowd control operations, mounted units have elevated positions and the ability to access hard-to-reach places, making them ideal for beach patrol, according to Thome.

Thome's relationship with horses goes back to when she learned how to ride at age 5. She grew up with horses and knew it was her calling.

During her childhood, Thome met several police officers who ultimately influenced her to join the Sheriff's Office in 2006.

She now works at the Santa Maria substation, spending her weekdays on patrol with a tight-knit group of deputies, several of whom became infected with the coronavirus but have since recovered.

Thome also responds to death and medical calls, which come with potential contamination, and takes extra steps to protect her young daughter from the virus.