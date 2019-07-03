The Santa Maria tractor-trailer driver charged with murder for February's double-fatal crash on Highway 135 was denied a bail reduction Wednesday despite his attorney's assurance that he would appear at all future hearings.
Fifty-six-year-old Gil Pena has been held in Santa Barbara County Jail on $2 million bail since pleading not guilty June 25 to two counts of murder.
At Wednesday's bail review hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, defense attorney Robert Sanger unsuccessfully petitioned Judge Gustavo Lavayen to reduce his client's bail to $100,000 — the amount set after his initial arrest.
"One-hundred thousand dollars bail is a lot of bail for a working person," Sanger said, equating the $2 million amount to a no-bail hold. "This is not a situation where we set bail to prevent a defection. It's a reasonable amount of bail to get a person to show up and follow the rules."
Sanger called it an "extremely tragic" accident and said Pena takes the charges very seriously.
He told the court Pena's strong community ties — he is a longtime parishioner and active member of St. Louis de Montfort Church — would provide the necessary support to ensure he appears at future hearings.
Several of Pena's friends and family members were present during the hearing. Although none spoke, some submitted written statements to the court testifying to Pena's good nature and strong values.
"Mr. Pena feels extremely bad about the accident and takes responsibility for it," wrote Matt Olson, a retired California Highway Patrol captain who knows Pena through the Knights of Columbus, a faith-based fraternal organization.
"Throughout all our interactions over the 13 years, Mr. Pena is a good, solid man," Olson wrote. "He is honest. He is faithful to God, his family and his local community. He is an asset to the community."
Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg, who is prosecuting the case for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, told the court Pena "was playing Russian roulette" by getting behind the wheel of his tractor-trailer the morning of the crash.
"This was not an accident," she said. "It was an absolutely foreseeable conclusion to the decisions that Mr. Pena [made]."
According to Schoenburg, video surveillance footage captured that morning suggests Pena should have been cognizant and aware of his alleged impairment.
In a video captured at a 7-Eleven store around 4:30 a.m., Schoenburg said, Pena is seen emptying beer cans, drinking a beer and taking what they allege to be gabapentin, an anticonvulsant sometimes prescribed to treat epilepsy or nerve pain.
Witness statements and other video captured by cameras at his work site and in his tractor-trailer allegedly show Pena having trouble maneuvering his vehicle, according to Schoenburg.
Before the crash, Pena allegedly went over a curb in a Rabobank parking lot, almost clipped an electrical transformer box and was seen swerving between lanes on Highway 135 near Lakeview Road.
Schoenburg claims that after the collision, investigators found more empty alcohol cans in his truck, a 12-pack of beer with three unopened cans, and two bottles of gabapentin — one on the floorboard of the front seat and another in a cardboard box in the back seat.
She noted that the bottles of gabapentin were prescribed four months apart by two separate physicians.
Reducing bail for violent felonies, like the pair of murder charges brought against Pena, requires a judge to declare "unusual circumstances," a finding Lavayen said he did not feel was warranted.
"He has made all prior court appearances, [but] that's not really my concern," he told Sanger. "My primary concern has to be and is public safety."
He noted the "seriousness of the offenses charged" and the description of Pena's conduct provided by Schoenburg.
"My task in protecting the public at this time leads to the decision that I cannot reduce bail — certainly not [to] the amount of $100,000 as requested by the defense," Lavayen said.