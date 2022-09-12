The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials.

Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication, and jail staff immediately began resuscitation efforts and called for emergency medical response. 

Lifesaving efforts by responding personnel from Wellpath medical, County Fire and American Medical Response were unsuccessful and Chermak was declared dead at 10:48 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

