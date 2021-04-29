Automatic license plate readers coming to Santa Maria after City Council approves $240K request

Dozens of cameras designed to automatically capture images of vehicle license plates will be installed throughout Santa Maria in the coming months after the City Council approved a $240,000 request by the Police Department.

The City Council voted 4-1 on April 20 in favor of a a three-year contract to acquire 31 automatic license plate readers. Each reader will cost $7,500 plus a $250 implementation fee, along with software and maintenance, for a total of $240,250. District 3 Councilwoman Gloria Soto cast the dissenting vote but did not cite a reason.

Manufactured by Atlanta-based Flock Safety, the readers will be used to help solve and reduce major crimes, including an increasing number of vehicle thefts in Santa Maria, according to Police Chief Marc Schneider.

Some small businesses and neighborhood associations in Santa Barbara County already use Flock Safety readers, although a company spokesman didn't identify them.

Installation of the readers will begin in the next 30 to 60 days, and they initially will be used in conjunction with the city's Operation Blue Watch cameras, purchased in 2015. Eventually, the readers will replace the city's 31 crime cameras, including 26 used by the SMPD and at least five used by the Recreation and Parks Department.

"[The readers] are a great investigative tool to aid in the identification of criminal activity and suspects associated with vehicles," Schneider said. "It is common for stolen vehicles to be used in the commission of crimes, sometimes violent crimes."

Cmdr. Dan Cohen, who spearheaded the department's request, cited a recent Lompoc shooting in which the readers could help investigators.

Alfredo Vargas, 28, died April 22 after he was found shot multiple times in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

A blue Chevy Malibu that was stolen in Santa Maria two days earlier was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

The readers could have been used to trace the movements of the Malibu after it was stolen, according to Cohen, who called the license plate numbers "one of the most important tips" in investigations.

Discussions within the Police Department to acquire the cameras occurred under former Chief Ralph Martin, but they were too expensive at the time, Cohen said. The technology has since become more affordable.

After researching, Cohen selected Flock Safety based on the manufacturers' business model and capability of the cameras that can read a license plate but also identify the vehicle's make, model and color.

The contract includes database storage for the readers' images, which are automatically purged after 30 days unless they are used as evidence in an investigation, Cohen said. The readers don't take pictures of drivers' faces or have facial recognition software, and access to databases includes an audit trail of who viewed the images, when and for what purpose, he added.

In addition, Cohen said the readers won't be used for low-level traffic offenses or to enforce immigration laws.

The Santa Maria Police Department will join the Santa Barbara Police Department and San Luis Obispo and Ventura sheriff's offices in using readers.

"I don't want people to be afraid of license plate readers," Cohen said. "This is very much a positive thing and will increase our efficiency. I can't emphasize that enough."

Some, however, have expressed concerns about the invasive nature of license plate readers, including Karen Gullo, an analyst with digital privacy nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Location-based information readers collect can reveal intimate details of a person's life, including where they work, live or romantic partners, Gullo said.

"Law enforcement agencies have used (automatic license plate readers) to collect massive amounts of vehicle location data, which they store and share with other law enforcement agencies without the consent or knowledge of drivers," Gullo said, adding there is a lack of accountability and transparency surrounding their use.

Database access to the readers' images is governed by SB 34, which was approved in 2015 and requires agencies to implement privacy controls, although a State Auditor report released in February 2020 found that several agencies retained millions of images and, in some cases, have given access to tens of thousands of individuals.

A new bill, SB 210, introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener on Jan. 12, would require agencies to delete images after 24 hours.

Josh Thomas, a Flock Safety spokesman who is also a UCSB graduate, believes that requirement is too restrictive but considers the debate good for engaging communities on the technology.

"We just want to make sure that the length of time that the investigator retains is enough time she needs to investigate," Thomas said.