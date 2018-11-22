Lompoc authorities have launched an investigation into an apparent shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Nov. 22, Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting victim at the emergency room of an area hospital. The victim was receiving treatment for a non-life threatening injury.
Minimal information has been released, and the incident location has not yet been clearly established, according to police officials.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.