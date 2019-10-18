The attorneys of three Northwest gang members charged in connection to the 2017 shooting of Edward Ramirez in Santa Maria filed motions to dismiss the charges Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Thomas Castillo, Juan Contraras and Nicholas David Guzman are each charged with criminal street gang conspiracy and related crimes and are being held in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.
All three appeared for an arraignment before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor.
Attorneys Jessica Martinez and Erin Moore, who represent Contraras and Guzman, respectively, each filed motions requesting that the judge dismiss the charges for all defendants.
Moore stood in as attorney for Castillo, who is normally represented by attorney Michael Scott.
The motion to dismiss will be heard at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27. If the motion is granted, the charges will be dismissed; if not, arraignment for the defendants will continue at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5.
Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins is prosecuting the case.