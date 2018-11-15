Deliberations are underway in the Anthony San Juan murder case after attorneys made their final pleas to a jury Thursday, arguing over whether Jonathan Highley intentionally shot San Juan in cold blood outside an Orcutt bar in March 2017.
Highley 37, has been on trial since Oct. 23 on charges of murder and two gun enhancements in connection to the fatal shooting of the 43-year-old father of two. He also was charged with assault with a firearm on a woman named only Catheryn A.
Highley engaged in three fights prior to San Juan's death, but San Juan wasn't involved in any of the fights, and the men didn't know each other.
San Juan had a .32 blood alcohol content level at the time of his death and he died from a perforated gunshot wound to his head.
After Highley shot San Juan outside Elmer's bar on March 4, 2017, he panicked, called his wife and tried to cover up evidence before attempting to flee the next morning. He was arrested outside his Orcutt apartment, located right across the alley from Elmer's bar, the morning after the shooting.
Defense attorney Mark Owens maintained Highley was drunk after consuming alcohol for nine hours and was knocked unconscious as a result of a blow to the head after the third fight. His judgment was so impaired, according to Owens, that there was no way Highley could make a rational decision or was aware of what he had done.
"While it's possible to make a decision to kill someone, are you making that decision with a clear head?" Owens asked the jury.
Highley isn't a violent bully as the prosecution painted him to be, Owens claimed, but rather a pleasant, jovial and even-tempered person. In his phone call to his wife, Highley was distraught, inconsolable and "freaking out," unlike a calculating killer, said Owens, adding that Highley had no motive or intent to end San Juan's life.
While being drunk and having impaired judgement are not excuses, those elements define the degree of murder differently, Owens claimed.
Highley's mental state when he pulled the trigger was the most important element to be weighed, Owens told the jury, as the essence of the case rests on what type of homicide it was. Owens argued the killing was not first-degree, willful, premeditated murder.
"It was a rash, impulsive act done without careful consideration, affected by alcohol and the [accessibility] of a gun," Owens acknowledged, "but I invite you to review all of the issues and help us, the court, the San Juan family and community help us categorize what this is. It's not a cold, calculated, premeditated murder."
Prosecutor Anne Nudson countered in her closing that Highley was the aggressor and bully all night, punching two people and shooting San Juan for no justifiable reason.
Despite his claims Highley didn't remember what happened, Nudson claimed he knew what he did as evidenced by the fact he washed his clothes, cleaned his gun and flushed bullets down the toilet.
If Highley had gone home after three different fights, "we wouldn't have to be here, and Anthony San Juan would have still been alive today," Nudson said. However, she added, Highley wasn't done, as "a bully can't abide by a fair fight," and had to exact revenge.
Highley had plenty of time to reconsider his choices as he went back to his apartment, across from Elmer's bar, and walked up and down 16 stairs to bring his gun outside, Nudson claimed. He even climbed over a waist-high white, metal railing surrounding Elmer's bar parking lot, "but he wasn't going to let that get in his way," Nudson said.
While three men with San Juan tried to flee from Highley, San Juan was the only one who ran back toward Elmer's, where he smashed his head trying to escape, according to Nudson. After falling, he crawled on his hands and knees before Highley came up behind him and executed him, Nudson claimed.
"[Highley] went after the weakest gazelle of the pack, a broken, drunk man on the ground," Nudson said.
The prosecutor also cast doubt on whether Highley was knocked out during an earlier fight that night, arguing his judgment was not clouded.
"Tony San Juan did nothing wrong that night; he didn't deserve this. Jonathan Highley made a conscious, premeditated, willful and deliberate decision that resulted in his death, and I ask you to please hold him accountable for that."