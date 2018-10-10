A judge has ordered the attorney representing a man accused of killing his girlfriend's child to turn over evidence that might lay the blame on the child's mother and urged both sides to reach a settlement in the case.
Sean Michael Kothe, 27, is ready to begin trial on Dec. 17 in connection to the murder of 18-month-old Delilah Cossio Molina. Delilah died from violent head trauma and brain injury on June 28, 2016, at a Madera hospital, after suffering from subdural hematoma two days after her mother, Jacqueline Molina, took her to Marian Regional Medical Center. Molina was never charged in the case.
On Tuesday, Kothe was in court to confirm the December trial dates. During the hearing, both sides debated who should be held responsible for Delilah's death -- the defendant or his ex-girlfriend.
Kothe's lawyer, Steven Andrade, argued that prior to her death, Delilah suffered head trauma on multiple occasions under her mother's care that included hitting her head in the tub, on a wooden futon and on the floor. If she had been taken to the hospital immediately when her mother found bruising on her head, a week before her death, Andrade claimed she still would be alive.
A statement filed last month by Andrade revealed that Molina knew of Delilah's head injury a week before she was hospitalized, as she was researching skull fractures and severe bruising behind the ear on the internet June 19 and June 22, which could have been the time Delilah developed subdural hematoma, according to defense expert opinions.
According to those experts, symptoms of subdural hematoma can take up to days, weeks or even longer to develop, Andrade wrote.
The prosecution contended there was no way Delilah could have lived an entire week given the severity of her skull fracture, countering the defense's theory that her injuries stemmed from trauma she incurred under her mother's care several days before her death.
While open to settlement negotiations, Dix maintained that Andrade never turned over reports containing opinions of experts who would testify that if Molina had taken Delilah to the hospital a week earlier, she would be alive. Andrade promised he would provide Dix those opinions.
Judge Gustavo Lavayen told Andrade he didn't need to persuade the court at this point but agreed that "this case should and could be resolved."
In addition to murder and child abuse, Kothe also faces witness intimidation and heroin possession in County Jail. He will have a separate trial for the witness intimidation charges, slated to begin next year.