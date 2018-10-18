The attorney representing a Lompoc woman charged with vehicular manslaughter on Thursday declared doubt about her client's competency to stand trial, and a medical evaluation was requested.
Dinara Arevalo, is charged with the following: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, felony evading an officer causing death, and special allegations of infliction of great bodily injury.
Arevalo's attorney Catherine Swysen pleaded not guilty on behalf of Arevalo, who did not appear at her arraignment at Lompoc Superior Court due to medical reasons.
The case returns to court Nov. 6 for review of doctors' reports, according to prosecutor Jillian Ostrove.
When doubt is declared as to the mental competency of the defendant, two psychologists are appointed who then evaluate the defendant. Depending on the results of the medical reports, the court can either declare the defendant incompetent or competent to stand trial.
In the meantime, Arevalo remains in custody at the County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Just after 5 p.m. Oct. 1, California Highway Patrol officers observed Arevalo driving recklessly in her 2001 Toyota Rav4 on southbound Highway 1. They attempted to pull her over on southbound Highway 101 near Refugio State beach, but Arevalo reportedly kept driving, according to CHP Officer Joel Asmussen.
Arevalo then attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on the right shoulder when she lost control of her car and crashed into a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Brett J. Bronstad, 60, of Santa Barbara.
According to the CHP, Arevalo's car overturned several times and came to rest on its roof in the center median. Bronstad's vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its roof adjacent to the railroad tracks on a dirt embankment of the freeway.
Both Bronstad and his passenger, Michael Garcia, suffered facial lacerations and were transported to an area hospital. After being in a coma, Garcia died Oct. 11.
Arevalo didn't sustain any injuries in the crash and was subsequently arrested.