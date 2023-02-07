Jesus David Galvan Cuevas

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they believe fled the area, but investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Sheriff’s deputies, County Fire Department and AMR personnel were called to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood about 3 p.m. Jan. 27 for an unknown emergency and found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Deputies quickly identified 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, the victim’s boyfriend, as the suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, Zick said.

