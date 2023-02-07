Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they believe fled the area, but investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Sheriff’s deputies, County Fire Department and AMR personnel were called to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood about 3 p.m. Jan. 27 for an unknown emergency and found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Deputies quickly identified 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, the victim’s boyfriend, as the suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, Zick said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Detectives have continued to investigate the crime and believe Cuevas fled in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon, Zick said.
He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard he may have shaved to alter his appearance.
Zick said he should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information about him is urged to contact sheriff’s detectives at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the sheriff’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or leave a tip online at www.sbsheriff.org.