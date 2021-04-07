An attempted murder charge was upheld Friday against a 19-year-old Guadalupe man and alleged gang member accused in a Santa Maria shooting that left a victim with a severe head injury.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly upheld the charge and three enhancements against Justin Michael Orozco, who is accused of critically wounding another man in December 2020, according to court records.

The enhancements include causing great bodily injury, using a 9-millimeter handgun to inflict injury, and committing a serious felony for a street gang.

Orozco pleaded not guilty to all accusations on Dec. 23, 2020, according to court records.

Guadalupe man arrested in connection to Santa Maria shooting that left 1 critically wounded A Guadalupe man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a Santa Maria shooting on West Williams Street that critically injured a male Monday.

The charges, which do not imply guilt, were upheld following a preliminary hearing, where the judge determines if there is enough probable cause to proceed. The case now is headed for trial.

Police responded to a call of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020. There, they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The victim, who was not identified, was left in a coma with paralysis and possible brain damage, according to an amended complaint filed on March 31.

Orozco was arrested in the 1400 block of East Main Street on Dec. 18, 2020, after officers with the Santa Maria Detective's Bureau and Special Enforcement Team served multiple search warrants at locations in Guadalupe, Tanglewood and Santa Maria.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remains with bail set at $2 million, according to online records.

Orozco's next appearance is slated for April 14 at the Santa Maria courthouse, where an arraignment on information hearing will be held.