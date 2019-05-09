An Arroyo Grande man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of stalking and dissuading a witness, the Santa Maria Police Department announced Thursday.
Lt. Paul Van Meel said Arroyo Grande police arrested Thomas Simmons, 31, on May 3 following a traffic stop. His arrest concluded a multi-day stalking investigation by Santa Maria police.
Arroyo Grande police allegedly recovered an assault rifle with loaded high-capacity magazines, a loaded handgun and additional ammunition from Simmons' vehicle during the traffic stop.
A subsequent search of his home allegedly turned up additional firearms and ammunition.
Van Meel could not comment on the nature of the allegations as the case is ongoing.
Simmons was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of felony stalking and dissuading a witness during his May 7 appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this or similar cases to call Det. Cassandra Stowasser at 805-928-3781, ext. 2288.
Callers can also leave messages on the department's tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.