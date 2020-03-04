18 arrested after massive probation, parole compliance check in south SLO County

Eighteen suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested Friday on various charges following a massive parole and probation compliance operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in south San Luis Obispo County.
The Feb. 28 operation was conducted across several cities in southern SLO County and involved officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who contacted 44 individuals on probation or parole with known associations to criminal street gangs, according to Assistant Chief Probation Officer Robert Reyes.
The operation was conducted by the SLO County Probation Department and Sheriff's Office and California Division of Adult Parole Operations with the assistance of the SLO County District Attorney's Office and Child Welfare Services.
Also involved were the Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero State Hospital and Santa Maria police departments; California Highway Patrol; California Men's Colony; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Of the individuals contacted during the operation, 24 were found in compliance with the terms and conditions of their probation or parole, Reyes said.
A Nipomo man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after allegedly pointing a high-powered laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane crew that was on patrol during a multi-agency operation in south San Luis Obispo County.
Officers arrested 18 individuals, including a juvenile, for new criminal charges, as well as for parole and probation violations, he added.
Additionally, two individuals were cited and released.
While conducting the operation, officers seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm, high-capacity magazines, suspected forged or stolen checks, a ballistic vest and illegal narcotics, Reyes said.
Individuals who were arrested on various charges and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail included Armando Alcantar, 20, of Oceano, probation violation; Rudy Alvarez, 29, of Nipomo, parole violation; and Arturo Ambrizcervantes, 30, of Nipomo, driving under the influence.
Also arrested were Joseph Berry, 50, of Shell Beach, probation violation; Matthew Bishop, 28, of Arroyo Grande, possession of metal knuckles and probation violation; Armando Campos, 45, of Oceano, possession of firearm and parole violation; and Bradley Davis, 39, of Grover Beach, parole violation.
Arrestees also included Ruby Delgado, 26, of Grover Beach, warrant; Salvador Flores Jr., 20, of Arroyo Grande, possession of metal knuckles, possession of controlled substances and probation violation; Michael Galindo, 43, of Grover Beach, parole violation; Bobby Heredia, 31, of Nipomo, probation violation; and Madison Knoll, 27, of Arroyo Grande, parole violation.
Rounding out the list were Cameron Murdoch, 32, of Arroyo Grande, probation violation; Michael Nunez; 45, of Nipomo, probation violation; Nicole Pena 26, of Nipomo, warrant; Victor Rodriguez 25, of Nipomo, probation violation; Alexis Uc, 23, of Arroyo Grande, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.