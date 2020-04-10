Arrest warrant issued for Lompoc man in alleged domestic violence incident

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lompoc man who is a wanted on suspicion of felony gun possession and child endangerment stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident on North I Street.
Lompoc Police on Thursday responded to a caller reporting domestic violence and criminal threats shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North I Street, according to Cpl. Mark Powell.
After investigating the incident, Lompoc Police obtained an arrest warrant for John "JD" Terrones, 39, and a search warrant for his residence in the 500 block of North I Street.
Members of the Lompoc Police SWAT team returned at about 6:30 p.m. and served a search warrant at Terrones' residence but were not successful in locating him, Powell said.
Reports of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County have dropped in the weeks following a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting concern on Tuesday from local law enforcement officials who urged victims and members of the public to call police if they suspect abuse.
In addition to allegations of firearm possession, child endangerment and domestic violence, Terrones faces possible charges of terrorist threats and witness intimidation.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Terrones is encouraged to contact Officer Gabriel Molina with the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Santa Barbara County law enforcement officials have prioritized calls responding to domestic violence in the weeks following Gov. Gavin Newsom's March 19 stay-at-home order issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.
During an April 7 press conference, District Attorney Joyce Dudley attributed a drop in domestic violence-related reports to the stay-at-home order and urged the public to report abuse.
"Every single police chief in the county of Santa Barbara has made in-home abuse their No. 1 priority," Dudley said. "They want you to call them."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.