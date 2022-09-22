A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man that took place early Wednesday morning on East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, a Police Department spokesman said Thursday.

Investigators identified Quayde George Taren, 30, as the suspect in the fatal assault, and he was taken into custody after they located him in the vicinity of the crime, Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said.

Taren was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide and was being held under a parole detainer, Logan said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
1
2