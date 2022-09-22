A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man that took place early Wednesday morning on East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, a Police Department spokesman said Thursday.
Investigators identified Quayde George Taren, 30, as the suspect in the fatal assault, and he was taken into custody after they located him in the vicinity of the crime, Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said.
Taren was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide and was being held under a parole detainer, Logan said.
Police are still not releasing the name of the victim, pending the notification of next of kin.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road just after midnight Wednesday morning on a report of a man bleeding and in distress.
Officers found the man who had been violently assaulted and suffered severe lacerations, Logan said.
He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Logan said the investigation is continuing, and detectives believe there are people who witnessed the crime but have not come forward.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or who might have information about the crime to contact Det. Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929.