Appellate court rules against corporation in Sherpa fire lawsuit

A California appellate court recently denied a petition by a company challenging its alleged role in starting the Sherpa fire in 2016, ruling that corporations can be held liable for their employees’ actions.
The Sherpa fire, which broke out on the La Scherpa Ranch above Goleta on June 15, 2016, burned more than 7,400 acres before being declared fully contained one month later.
Cal Fire’s investigation into the fire’s cause, according to the ruling filed in November, found that an employee with the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers Inc. (PCCC) removed a burning log from a cabin’s fireplace and carried it outside, dropping embers onto dry vegetation.
The fire agency determined that the employee, identified as Charles Cook in the ruling, was negligent in starting the fire.
Cal Fire also determined that PCCC was negligent because it failed to maintain the chimney, clear dry vegetation near the cabin and inspect fire safety devices.
Cal Fire sued PCCC in 2018 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to recover the cost of fighting and investigating the fire, which totaled more than $12 million, according to the ruling.
Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the dollar amount is based on what the agency paid for personnel, fire engines, retardant and fuel, among other costs.
“It’s the cost of doing business,” McClean said, adding that Cal Fire only seeks to recover damages if it determines a fire's cause is not natural.
The Superior Court hasn't made a determination of fault, according to attorney William Slaughter, who represents Cook.
He added that the lawsuit is pending and is subject to the appellate decision.
In the state's Second Appellate District's opinion, issued Nov. 18, the justices sided with Ronald Robie, a justice with the Third Appellate District who dissented with the majority opinion in 2017 that corporations can't be held liable for the negligence of their employees.
The Third District’s ruling involved a lawsuit in which Cal Fire sued a timber company for its role in the Moonlight fire, which burned approximately 65,000 acres in 2007.
In court, the trial judge overruled PCCC's objection to a state law allowing Cal Fire to recover costs of fire suppression, arguing that the law doesn't permit corporations to be held liable for the fires set by their employees, or what's described as vicarious liability in legal terms.
The company argued its position on the meaning of some of the words written into the law.
PCCC argued that use of the word "person" in the law doesn't apply to them.
The Second District justices disagreed, referring to another law in California Health and Safety Code that refers to a person as a "firm, association, organization, partnership, business trust, corporation, limited-liability company or company."
The justices ruled that the meaning of the word "person" is "consistent with its interpretation in other liability laws in the Health and Safety Code," according to the ruling.
PCCC attorneys then singled out the world "negligently" in the law, arguing that the legislators never intended to permit vicarious liability with this word, even if the law applies to corporations.
Again the justices disagreed, stating that this word doesn't make the law unclear.
"Whether the statutes permit corporations to be vicariously liable for the acts of their agents and employees hinges on the definition of 'person,' not 'negligently,'" the justices wrote, citing the legislative history of the law.
The Second District denied a rehearing by the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers on Dec. 9.
Attorneys for the PCCC have until Dec. 30 to file a petition to the California Supreme Court, according to Lee Roistacher, one of the attorneys representing the camp.
The case will move back to the trial court for litigation if the Supreme Court denies the petition, Roistacher added.
A case management conference is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. March 6 in Department 5 of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara.
