Appellate court rules against corporation in Sherpa fire lawsuit
Appellate court rules against corporation in Sherpa fire lawsuit

062016 Sherpa Fire 03.jpg

Firefighters walk the edge of the Sherpa fire looking for hot spots near Refugio Road on June 20, 2016.

 Len Wood, Staff

A California appellate court recently denied a petition by a company challenging its alleged role in starting the Sherpa fire in 2016, ruling that corporations can be held liable for their employees’ actions.

The Sherpa fire, which broke out on the La Scherpa Ranch above Goleta on June 15, 2016, burned more than 7,400 acres before being declared fully contained one month later.

Cal Fire’s investigation into the fire’s cause, according to the ruling filed in November, found that an employee with the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers Inc. (PCCC) removed a burning log from a cabin’s fireplace and carried it outside, dropping embers onto dry vegetation.

The fire agency determined that the employee, identified as Charles Cook in the ruling, was negligent in starting the fire.

Cal Fire also determined that PCCC was negligent because it failed to maintain the chimney, clear dry vegetation near the cabin and inspect fire safety devices.

Cal Fire sued PCCC in 2018 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to recover the cost of fighting and investigating the fire, which totaled more than $12 million, according to the ruling.

Sherpa Fire Highway 101

A skycrane helicopter makes a drop on the Highway 101 center divider June 16 at El Capitan State Park during the Sherpa fire, which burned over 7,400 acres.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the dollar amount is based on what the agency paid for personnel, fire engines, retardant and fuel, among other costs.

“It’s the cost of doing business,” McClean said, adding that Cal Fire only seeks to recover damages if it determines a fire's cause is not natural. 

The Superior Court hasn't made a determination of fault, according to attorney William Slaughter, who represents Cook.

He added that the lawsuit is pending and is subject to the appellate decision. 

In the state's Second Appellate District's opinion, issued Nov. 18, the justices sided with Ronald Robie, a justice with the Third Appellate District who dissented with the majority opinion in 2017 that corporations can't be held liable for the negligence of their employees. 

The Third District’s ruling involved a lawsuit in which Cal Fire sued a timber company for its role in the Moonlight fire, which burned approximately 65,000 acres in 2007.

In court, the trial judge overruled PCCC's objection to a state law allowing Cal Fire to recover costs of fire suppression, arguing that the law doesn't permit corporations to be held liable for the fires set by their employees, or what's described as vicarious liability in legal terms. 

Fire 2.jpg

A Cal Fire S-2T drops phoschek off West Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara County as crews battle the Sherpa fire. 

The company argued its position on the meaning of some of the words written into the law. 

PCCC argued that use of the word "person" in the law doesn't apply to them. 

The Second District justices disagreed, referring to another law in California Health and Safety Code that refers to a person as a "firm, association, organization, partnership, business trust, corporation, limited-liability company or company." 

The justices ruled that the meaning of the word "person" is "consistent with its interpretation in other liability laws in the Health and Safety Code," according to the ruling. 

PCCC attorneys then singled out the world "negligently" in the law, arguing that the legislators never intended to permit vicarious liability with this word, even if the law applies to corporations. 

Again the justices disagreed, stating that this word doesn't make the law unclear. 

"Whether the statutes permit corporations to be vicariously liable for the acts of their agents and employees hinges on the definition of 'person,' not 'negligently,'" the justices wrote, citing the legislative history of the law. 

The Second District denied a rehearing by the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers on Dec. 9. 

Attorneys for the PCCC have until Dec. 30 to file a petition to the California Supreme Court, according to Lee  Roistacher, one of the attorneys representing the camp.

The case will move back to the trial court for litigation if the Supreme Court denies the petition, Roistacher added. 

A case management conference is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. March 6 in Department 5 of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara. 

Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze

Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze

Large, destructive and deadly wildfires have become the "new normal" for California, according to the state Fire Foundation, and they can break out anytime, anywhere. Santa Barbara County has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting.

The county's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.

County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire
Wildfires
breaking top story

County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.

A changing environment is also changing the nature of wildfires
Local News
alert top story

A changing environment is also changing the nature of wildfires

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.

Fuel breaks, prescribed burns controversial wildfire tools
Local News
alert

Fuel breaks, prescribed burns controversial wildfire tools

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

Two methods of preventing and controlling wildfires are so mired in controversy that getting their use approved is difficult and if approved, opposition sometimes brings them to a halt.  Ironically, both sides cite the Thomas fire as evidence to bolster their positions.

Agencies prepare for wildfires by prestaging, upgrading
Local News
alert top story

Agencies prepare for wildfires by prestaging, upgrading

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

Although “fire season” is now considered year-round in Santa Barbara County and throughout most of California, the danger level increases when a mild spring warms into a hot summer and then bakes into a blazing fall. 

Preventing wildfire easier said than done
Local News
alert top story

Preventing wildfire easier said than done

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

The best way to prepare for wildfires is to prevent them from igniting in the first place. But that may be far easier said than done, because the primary cause of wildfires is people.

Tepusquet community a model of fire safety
Local News
alert top story

Tepusquet community a model of fire safety

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

While the approaching Alamo fire sparked apprehension and fear in Tepusquet residents, panic wasn’t part of the equation — the neighborhood is one of the best prepared for wildfire in the county. In fact, after completing a fuels treatment project, Tepusquet in 2009 was designated a Model Fire Safe Community.

Burton Mesa chaparral presents unique challenges for preventing, fighting fires
Local News
alert

Burton Mesa chaparral presents unique challenges for preventing, fighting fires

  • Willis Jacobson
  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

With about 14,000 homes in the communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks located on and around the reserve, and with wildfires becoming increasingly stronger and more dangerous, protecting the region from wildland blazes has become a renewed priority for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Our View: Avoiding the burn in California
Editorial

Our View: Avoiding the burn in California

  • Updated

OPINION Today’s editorial is all about sharing the stories of your friends and neighbors, and their thoughts and fears about wildfires, all of which collectively paint a crucially important picture.

