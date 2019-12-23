Appellate court rules against corporation in Sherpa fire lawsuit

Cal Fire sued PCCC in 2018 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to recover the cost of fighting and investigating the fire, which totaled more than $12 million, according to the ruling.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the dollar amount is based on what the agency paid for personnel, fire engines, retardant and fuel, among other costs.

“It’s the cost of doing business,” McClean said, adding that Cal Fire only seeks to recover damages if it determines a fire's cause is not natural.

The Superior Court hasn't made a determination of fault, according to attorney William Slaughter, who represents Cook.

He added that the lawsuit is pending and is subject to the appellate decision.

In the state's Second Appellate District's opinion, issued Nov. 18, the justices sided with Ronald Robie, a justice with the Third Appellate District who dissented with the majority opinion in 2017 that corporations can't be held liable for the negligence of their employees.

The Third District’s ruling involved a lawsuit in which Cal Fire sued a timber company for its role in the Moonlight fire, which burned approximately 65,000 acres in 2007.

