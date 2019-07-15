Despite claims that inadmissible and prejudicial evidence was erroneously admitted during trial, a state appeals court panel has upheld the conviction and 26-year-to-life sentence for the Lompoc man found guilty of murdering his younger brother in July 2016.
In a ruling published on Monday, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal determined proper procedures were followed when prosecutors presented jurors with evidence gathered from Arturo Herrera's cell phone and statements he made to a jailhouse informant. The appeal, filed by attorneys representing Herrera who sought to have the judgement reversed, was denied 2-1.
On the afternoon of July 4, 2016, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue. Herrera, who called 911, claimed his 28 year-old bother, Enrique, had been attacked in his room and was bleeding from his head. He told law enforcement at the scene that he was in his room sleeping and did not realize his brother had been attacked until he peeked inside and saw him on the bed.
Herrera was arrested on suspicion of murder following an interview at the Sheriff's station. While in a jail holding cell, Herrera told Jairo Garcia, a jailhouse informant who agreed to speak to him about the incident, that he knew who the victim was and that he did not believe law enforcement would find the murder weapon.
Mark Givens, who was appointed to represent Herrera during the appeal, argued the statements provided to Garcia were coerced. Givens claims Garcia intimidated his client by portraying himself as a hardened criminal, an allegation the panel refuted.
"It is clear that Herrera's will was not overborne," the panel wrote, noting that Herrera sough the informant's advice about what to say in court. "He refused to tell Garcia what he was charged with or what kind of weapon he used. Far from being intimidated, Herrera told Garcia, '[T]hank you for giving me a heads up. [You are] actually the first person to look out for me."
Givens also argued that browsing history from Herrera's cell phone was improperly admitted as evidence before the jury. During the trial, prosecutors presented a sampling of videos and forensic analysis that indicated Herrera repeatedly accessed "murder" videos on a website that hosted gory death videos and pornography. Givens maintained the admission of those videos were prejudicial to his client, a claim the panel rejected.
"A reasonable juror could conclude that a person who repeatedly views murder videos has an obsession with murder and intended to act on the obsession," the panel wrote. The videos, they found, were relevant to prove premeditation, deliberation, intent, motive and absence of accident.
"The videos were highly probative of Herrera's intent and the trial court found that the videos, while highly unpleasant, were not particularly gruesome," they added.