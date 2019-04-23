Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested an alleged gang member on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after executing a search warrant in Santa Maria.
Around 9 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue, a department spokeswoman said. During the search, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of cocaine, 3 ounces of black tar heroin, $7,000 in cash and a stolen 9mm handgun were recovered.
Filogencio Mendoza Diaz, 24, of Santa Maria was arrested, the spokeswoman said, adding that he is suspected of being an associate of a local criminal street gang.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a variety of felony charges, the spokeswoman said. His bail was set at $100,000, but he is being held on a no-bail probation detainer.