Jonathan Highley testified Tuesday that he didn't remember grabbing a gun from his apartment before shooting a man he had never met in the head outside an Orcutt bar on March 4, 2017, only later realizing he had killed someone.
Highley, 37, has been on trial at the Santa Maria Superior Court since Oct. 23 for charges of murder and two gun enhancements in connection to the fatal shooting of the 43-year-old father of two. San Juan died of a perforated gunshot wound to the head.
Prior to the shooting, witnesses reported seeing San Juan, who had a .32 blood alcohol content level at the time of his death, following Highley back to his apartment, accompanied by three other men, and yelling at him.
Highley pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and gun enhancements during a court appearance Jan. 10. Highley's mental state during the crime is the crux of the case and the subject of the trial, as it is stipulated by both sides that Highley is the alleged shooter.
Highley took the stand in his own defense Tuesday. He testified that on March 3, 2017, he had consumed alcohol at three different places as soon as he got off work at Vandenberg Air Force Base power plant, where he was employed as a stationary engineer and maintenance employee. Before working at Vandenberg, he had served in the Navy for 12 years.
Highley lived at an Orcutt apartment complex at 114 Park Ave. just across the alley from Elmer's bar for about four months before the shooting.
Before moving to Orcutt, Highley lived in Chowchilla and worked at another power plant there. His friend and former co-worker Martin Trejo testified Tuesday that Highley was like a brother to him and never witnessed him to be violent during their almost five years of friendship.
Around March 2017, Highley testified his Park Avenue apartment was undergoing construction due to flooding that had occurred a few weeks prior and that the family was staying at the Holiday Inn in Santa Maria. On March 3, his wife, Mayra Perez, was in Merced with their four children visiting extended family.
Having no plans, Highley testified he went to Figueroa Mountain Brewery around 5 p.m. the night of March 3 after finishing his shift at work. He said he ate some nachos and drank two Double IPA beers before heading to the Holiday Inn to have three more beers.
Afterward, Highley said he drove to his Park Avenue apartment to park his car before walking to Niya sushi restaurant near Elmer's at about 7:30 p.m. While at the restaurant, he had three more beers and, then, went to Elmer's at about 10 p.m. to meet his friends. While there, Highley said he spent about $74 on beer and shots, which he shared with his two friends.
“I never had any plans to go to Elmer’s that night,” said Highley, who added that night was an “atypical night of drinking” for him.
Highley said he was feeling “buzzed” when he got to Elmer’s but denied feeling angry or upset at anyone or anything and that he had no plans to kill anyone that night.
“I was in a good mood. I was having a good time,” said Highley, who added he didn’t remember punching Brandon Hernandez inside the bar but remembered punching Alex Ortiz prior to getting kicked out of the bar and, also, remembered fighting Kaniela Keuma afterward.
Highley testified he didn’t remember anything after the fight with Keuma. He said he didn’t remember ever seeing San Juan, didn’t know who he was, didn’t remember getting a gun from his bedroom and that “everything else was foggy” at that point. He claimed he also didn’t remember brandishing his gun at anyone before walking inside his apartment.
The only thing he remembered, he testified, was standing at his stairs with a gun in his hand, then calling his wife while panicking. He stayed on the phone with Perez while she drove from Merced with their four children back to Orcutt.
Highley testified he didn’t remember yelling at his wife over the phone, ‘I shot the [expletive] in the head,’ which was caught on tape recorded by his neighbor who woke up from the commotion that night.
Highley said he remembered washing his clothes, cleaning his gun and flushing the ammunition down the toilet afterward.
At some point however, Highley admitted, he knew something “bad had happened,” which caused him to panic, but he said he couldn't remember why he panicked until hours later as he sobered up. Then, he said, he realized that he had killed someone.
Highley added that he thought of contacting police, as he noticed an unmarked patrol car outside his apartment the morning before he was arrested, but didn’t do so, “because I wanted to see my family.” Perez and their children arrived home at 6 a.m., three hours before Highley and Perez were arrested outside their apartment as they were trying to leave for Ventura.
Highley said he has thought about the shooting every day for the last year and eight months but still struggles to remember details from that night.
The defense will call one final witness Thursday morning before closing arguments begin.